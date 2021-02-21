Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $535.33m were announced in Germany in January 2021, led by $160m venture financing of sennder, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 55.2% over the previous month of $344.85m and a rise of 157.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $207.94m.

Germany held a 3.73% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $14.35bn in January 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Germany recorded 36 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 12.20% over the previous month and a rise of 20.00% over the 12-month average.

Germany technology industry venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 87.9% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $470.34m, against the overall value of $535.33m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, HV Capital Adviser, Lakestar Capital, Project A Services GmbHKG and Scania Growth Capital’s $160m venture financing of sennder

2) The $135.45m venture financing of Mambu by Acton Capital Partners, Arena Holdings, Bessemer Venture Partners, Runa Capital, TCV and Tiger Global Management

3) Accel, Global Founders Capital, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Ltd., Northzone Ventures and Picus Capital’s $125m venture financing of Personio

4) The $25.58m venture financing of Nufin by Cherry Ventures, Global Founders Capital and Valar Ventures

5) Jonathan Weiner and Michael Vaughan’s venture financing of Conscious Growth for $24.31m.

