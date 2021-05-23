Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $562.2m were announced in the UK in April 2021, led by $78m venture financing of Tripledot Studios, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 50.3% over the previous month of $1.13bn and a drop of 8.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $611.33m.

The UK held a 2.59% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 83 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 13.54% over the previous month and a rise of 9.21% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 56.04% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $315.07m, against the overall value of $562.2m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Access Industries, Eldridge Industries and Lightspeed Management Company’s $78m venture financing of Tripledot Studios

2) The $70m venture financing of TrueLayer by Addition, Anthemis Group, Connect Ventures, Daniel Graf, David Avgi, Mouro Capital, Northzone Ventures, Surojit Chatterjee, Temasek Holdings (Private), Visionaries Club and Zack Kanter

3) Acton Capital Partners, Beringea, FJ Labs, Mobeus Equity Partners and Vitruvian Partners’ $69.07m venture financing of MPB Europe

4) The $60m venture financing of FintechOS by Draper Esprit, Earlybird Digital East Fund, LAUNCHub Ventures and OTB Ventures

5) BECO Capital, Cedar Mundi Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime, Global Ventures Technology Group, Maverick Ventures and Questa Capital Management’s venture financing of Proximie for $38m.

