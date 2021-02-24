Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $7.16bn were announced in North America in January 2021, led by $525m venture financing of Lacework, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 10.7% over the previous month of $6.47bn and a rise of 38.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.18bn.

North America held a 49.90% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $14.35bn in January 2021. With a 48.78% share and deals worth $7bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 307 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 25.49% over the previous month and a drop of 20.05% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 292 deals during the month.

North America technology industry venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 24.9% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.78bn, against the overall value of $7.16bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $525m venture financing of Lacework

2) The $520m venture financing of ROBLOX by Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Investment Group of Santa Barbara and WMG Boost

3) ICONIQ Capital and OpenView Advisors’ $350m venture financing of Calendly

4) The $200m venture financing of SQuantum Metric by Insight Partners

5) Baillie Gifford, Durable Capital Partners and Fidelity Management & Research’ venture financing of Lyra Health for $187m.

