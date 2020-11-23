Abu Dhabi has set up the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the dedicated applied research arm of its top science and technology research agency Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC).

The institute aims to deliver discovery science and breakthrough technologies that have a global impact, ATRC said.

TII’s initial focus areas are:

quantum research

autonomous robotics

cryptography

advanced materials

digital security

directed energy

secure systems

Setting up TII follows directions from ATRC chairman Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to create an ecosystem for the emirate’s research and development activities “that will position Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for advanced technology research”.

MEED understands “teams of international scientists and researchers” joined TII from around the world within two months of the first board meeting in August 2020.

TII is expected to drive applied research, intellectual property development, and academic and industry partnerships.

The centre has already begun working on more than 25 long-term collaborative projects through partnerships with more than 20 world-leading universities, according to ATRC.