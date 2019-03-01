Total technology M&A deals for January 2019 worth $42.51bn were announced in the United States, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 702.5% over the previous month and a rise of 90% when compared with the last 12-month average of $22.37bn.

The United States held an 84.3% share of the global technology M&A deal value that touched $50.4bn in January 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the United States recorded 206 deals during January 2019, marking an increase of 10.7% over the previous month and a rise of 13.8% over the 12-month average.

Technology M&A deals for January 2019: Top deals

The top five technology M&A deals accounted for 96.1% of the overall value in the sector globally during January 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $40.86bn, against the overall value of $42.51bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in January 2019 was Fiserv’s $39.15bn acquisition of First Data.

In second place was CACI International’s acquisition of LGS Innovations for $750m and in third place was $343m merger of U.S TelePacific Holdings and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Viacom’s $340m acquisition of Pluto, and Zix’s acquisition of AppRiver, for $275m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.