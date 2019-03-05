Total technology M&A deals in January 2019 worth $50.4bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 252.8% over the previous month and a rise of 43.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $35.18bn.

Comparing deals activity in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $42.82bn. At the country level, the United States topped the list in terms of deal value at $42.51bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in January 2019 was the United States with 206 deals, followed by the United Kingdom with 48 and Canada with 25.

Technology M&A deals in January 2019: Top deals

The top five technology M&A deals accounted for 86.2% of the overall value during January 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $43.43bn, against the overall value of $50.4bn recorded for the month.

The top announced technology M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in January 2019 was Fiserv’s $39.15bn acquisition of First Data.

In second place was DXC Technology’s acquisition of Luxoft Holding for $2bn and in third place was Bridgestone Europe’s $1.03bn asset transaction with TomTom International.

CACI International’s $750m acquisition of LGS Innovations and Alicorp Inversiones’ acquisition of Tecnologia Aplicada, for $490.4m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.