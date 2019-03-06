Total technology private equity deals in January 2019 worth $12.12bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 19.3% over the previous month and a rise of 21.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.98bn.

Comparing deals activity in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $7.7bn. At the country level, Germany topped the list in terms of deal value at $7bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in January 2019 was the United States with 57 deals, followed by Germany with 11 and the United Kingdom with 11.

Technology private equity deals in January 2019: Top deals

The top five technology private equity deals accounted for 80.8% of the overall value during January 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $9.79bn, against the overall value of $12.12bn recorded for the month.

The top announced technology private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in January 2019 was Hellman & Friedman and The Blackstone Group’s $6.49bn private equity deal with Scout24.

In second place was Golden Gate Capital and Koch Equity Development’s private equity deal with Infor for $1.5bn and in third place was Vista Equity Partners’ $1bn private equity deal with Quick Base.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Insight Venture Partners’ $500m private equity deal with Veeam Software and Peppertree Capital Management and TowerCo – management ‘s private equity deal with TowerCo for $300m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.