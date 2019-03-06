Total technology private equity deals in Q4 2018 worth $38.57bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 19.1% over the previous quarter and a rise of 61.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $23.85bn.

Comparing deals activity in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $22.73bn. At the country level, the United States topped the list in terms of deal value at $22.44bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q4 2018 was the United States with 142 deals, followed by the United Kingdom with 52 and Germany with 13.

In 2018, as of the end of Q4, technology private equity worth $119.74bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 40.6% year on year.

Technology private equity deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology private equity deals accounted for 43.6% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $16.83bn, against the overall value of $38.57bn recorded for the quarter.

The top announced technology private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Evergreen Coast Capital and Veritas Capital’s $5.79bn private equity deal with Athenahealth.

In second place was Evergreen Coast Capital and Siris Capital Group’s private equity deal with Travelport Worldwide for $4.4bn and in third place was CVC Capital Partners VII’s $2.49bn private equity deal with ConvergeOne.

Thoma Bravo’s $2.1bn private equity deal with Imperva and Allianz Capital Partners, AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets and OMERS Infrastructure Management’s private equity deal with Altice France for $2.05bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

