Total technology venture financing deals for January 2019 worth $5.88bn were announced in the United States, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2.3% over the previous month and a rise of 40.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.19bn.

The United States held a 58.7% share of the global technology venture financing deal value that touched $10.01bn in January 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the United States recorded 417 deals during January 2019, marking a decrease of 9.7% over the previous month and a rise of 54.4% over the 12-month average.

Technology venture financing deals for January 2019: Top deals

The top five technology venture financing deals accounted for 18.2% of the overall value in the sector globally during January 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.07bn, against the overall value of $5.88bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in January 2019 was Corazon Capital, Foundry Group, RRE Ventures, and Western Telematic’s $400m venture financing of Knockaway.

In second place was Bain Capital Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Lightspeed Management Company’s venture financing of Rubrik for $261m and in third place was GV Management Co, New Enterprise Associates and Techtronic Industries’ $160m venture financing of Desktop Metal.

Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $125m venture financing of Confluent and Barton Asset Management and PAR Capital Ventures’ venture financing of UpLift for $123m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.