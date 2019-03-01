Total technology venture financing deals worth $270.06m were announced in the United Kingdom during January 2019, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 69.1% over the previous month and a drop of 12.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $308.32m.

The United Kingdom held a 2.7% share of the global technology venture financing deal value that touched $10.01bn in January 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the United Kingdom recorded 60 deals during January 2019, marking an increase of 46.3% over the previous month and a rise of 27.7% over the 12-month average.

The top five technology venture financing deals accounted for 27.9% of the overall value in the sector globally during January 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $75.41m, against the overall value of $270.06m recorded for the month. The top announced technology venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in January 2019 was Balderton Capital (UK) and Index Ventures’s $30m venture financing of ComplyAdvantage.

In second place was Space Angels Network and Waterlow Management’s venture financing of Isotropic Systems for $14m and in third place was Cambridge Innovation Capital and Parkwalk Advisors’ $12.76m venture financing of GeoSpock.

Augmentum Fintech, JamJar Investments, SaatchInvest, TransferWise, and Venture Founders’s $9.65m venture financing of Farewill and Accel’s venture financing of Humio for $9m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.