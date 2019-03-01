Total technology venture financing deals for January 2019 worth $1.85bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_1_2019_technology_china_venture financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 54.1% over the previous month and a drop of 41.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.15bn.

China held an 18.4% share of the global technology venture financing deal value that touched $10.01bn in January 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 145 deals during January 2019, marking an increase of 29.5% over the previous month and a rise of 23.9% over the 12-month average.

Technology venture financing deals for January 2019: Top deals

The top five technology venture financing deals accounted for 38.6% of the overall value in the sector globally during January 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $712.65m, against the overall value of $1.85bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in January 2019 was China Life Insurance, China Railway Group, CICC Capital Management, Origin Investment Management, and Titanium Capital Investment’s $355.86m venture financing of Zhunshida Electronic Technology.

In second place was MediaTek, NavInfo, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of Beijing Siwei Zhilian Technology for $104m and in third place was CICC Capital Management’s $100m venture financing of Hangzhou Kang Sheng Health Management Consulting.

Tiger Global Management’s $80m venture financing of Taimei Technology and Star Capital Partners’ venture financing of Beijing Yuanxin Technology for $72.79m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.