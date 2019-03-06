Total technology venture financing deals in January 2019 worth $10.01bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 25% over the previous month and a rise of 4.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.57bn.

Comparing deals activity in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.29bn. At the country level, the United States topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.88bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in January 2019 was the United States with 417 deals, followed by China with 145 and the United Kingdom with 60.

Technology venture financing deals in January 2019: Top deals

The top five technology venture financing deals accounted for 13.01% of the overall value during January 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.3bn, against the overall value of $10.01bn recorded for the month.

The top announced technology venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in January 2019 was Company Ventures, Corazon Capital, FJ Labs, Foundry Group, RRE Ventures and Western Telematic’s $400m venture financing of Knockaway,

In second place was China Life Insurance, China Railway Group, CICC Capital Management, IDG Capital, Origin Investment Management and Titanium Capital Investments’ venture financing of Zhunshida Electronic Technology for $355.86m and in third place was Bain Capital Ventures, Greylock Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures and Lightspeed Management Company’s $261m venture financing of Rubrik.

GV Management Co, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Lux Capital, New Enterprise Associates, Panasonic Venture Group and Techtronic Industries’ $160m venture financing of Desktop Metal and Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital Operations’ venture financing of Confluent for $125m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

