Total technology venture financing deals in Q4 2018 worth $33.89bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 26.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 32.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $25.7bn.

Comparing deals activity in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $15.65bn. At the country level, the United States topped the list in terms of deal value at $15.02bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q4 2018 was the United States with 1237 deals, followed by China with 397 and the United Kingdom with 179.

In 2018, as of the end of Q4, technology venture financings worth $114.83bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 60.1% year on year.

Technology venture financing deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology venture financing deals accounted for 11.7% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.96bn, against the overall value of $33.89bn recorded for the quarter.

The top announced technology venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was All-Stars Investment, The Goldman Sachs Group, Hedosophia, Hermitage Capital, JP Morgan, LionRock Capital(Hong Kong), Macquarie Group, Primavera Capital Group, Qatar Investment Authority, SBI Holdings, UBS Group and United Overseas Bank’s $1.33bn venture financing of Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange.

In second place was Coatue Management, DST Global, Hillhouse Capital Group, Meituan Dianping, Naspers, Tencent Holdings and Wellington ManagementLLP’s venture financing of Bundl Technologies for $1bn and in third place was Baidu, Boyu Capital and General Atlantic’s $600m venture financing of NetEase Cloud Music.

Ant Financial Services Group and Primavera Capital Group’s $581.64m venture financing of Shanghai Yongzheng Network Technology and Altimeter Capital Management, Capital One Growth Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Madrona Venture Group, Meritech Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures and Wing Venture Partners’ venture financing of Snowflake Computing for $450m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.