According to The World Bank, SMBs account for most enterprises worldwide. Credit: one photo via Shutterstock.

Telecom service providers around the world have been reorienting their enterprise segment strategies towards focusing on growth from SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses).

SMBs are set to remain the growth engine in markets worldwide, but there may be bumps in the road.

According to The World Bank, SMBs account for most enterprises worldwide, representing about 90% of businesses and over 50% of employment. These numbers swell when including ‘informal’ SMBs (for example so-called side hustles, which are commercial activities undertaken alongside primary employment).

For most telecoms service providers enterprise revenue growth has been driven by the expanding population of SMBs and by a broad trend of technology adoption as core to business activities. In addition, a shift in work patterns influenced by Covid-19 gave rise to a wave of new business creation as people re-evaluated their careers, values, and goals. New business ‘births’ were also facilitated by ‘free’ money following the 2007/08 financial crisis giving rise to ultra-low interest rates for an unprecedented period.

SMBs face intense competition

The world has changed. The war in Ukraine has pushed up fuel and energy prices, with inflation increasing dramatically. As a result, central banks have raised interest rates. The combination of higher operational and financing costs has started impacting many businesses, spurring a rise in failures, both in smaller ‘mom and pop’ or family businesses, as well as larger ‘zombie’ businesses (ones that have relied on bail-outs or that were just making ends meet).

With competition in the SMB market already intense, telecoms service providers need to define who their target customers are, differentiate their offerings, and cut costs. Targeting customers is straightforward on paper but challenging in practice. Service providers need to fully understand their place in the market. This could be based on product offerings, sector expertise, price, value-added services, optimized use of channels to market, partnerships and a myriad of other aspects. By getting customer strategy and USPs (Unique Selling Proposition) aligned, enterprises stand a better chance of success.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

GlobalData Principal Analyst Rob Pritchard observed: “Managing technology evolution, investing in networks and systems, understanding customers’ needs and behaviors, defining processes, developing systems, finding and retaining talent, and nurturing partnerships is a tricky combination of spinning plates – but one that service providers face on a daily basis.”

All substantial service providers have announced initiatives to optimize their operational efficiency through activities that come under the ‘digital transformation’ banner. Systems and processes are automated, and an increasing amount of customer interaction is performed via digital channels such as web portals, both cutting costs and improving customer control.

Pritchard continued: “The battle for SMBs’ telecoms spend is intensifying the world over. Success will come to those who understand their customers and how they can win their business in an intensely competitive market. Winning and losing will come down to a combination of customer knowledge and operational efficiency.”