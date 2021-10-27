GlobalData research has found the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to telecommunication based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named five of the top companies trending in telecommunication in Q3 2021.

Trending companies in telecommunication discussions: The top five

1. Ericsson AB – 350 mentions

Ericsson launching automated 5G core network management and configuration, Ericsson and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) collaborating to research and design hardware for 5G and 6G mobile networks, and Ericsson and Verizon signing an $8.5bn 5G agreement were some of the popular discussions around Ericsson in Q3 2021.

Kevin Jackson, CEO of information technology services provider GC GlobalNet, shared an article on Ericsson launching 5G Core Policy Studio, a tool that enables automated 5G core network management and configuration. The advanced network programmability tool enables centralised control and configuration of 5G, and 4G core network policies. It can enable the rapid development of innovative services for different end-users and reduce operational costs, the article detailed.

Ericsson is a networking and telecommunications company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Operating in more than 180 countries, the company provides information and communications technology infrastructure, software, and services for telecom service providers and companies.

2. Spirent Communications – 288 mentions

Spirent’s 5G network benchmarking services, Spirent providing end-to-end 5G testing service by partnering with companies, and Spirent testing time-sensitive networking over 5G were some of the trending discussions on the company in Q3.

Beverley Eve, co-founder of marketing and advertising agency TechMode, shared an article on how Spirent’s 5G network benchmarking services can benefit businesses by analysing the network performance. Spirent can evaluate 5G user experience across multiple protocols with a focus on latency, throughput, and reliability in both mobile and stationary scenarios. The benchmarking services use proven methods to measure the performance of voice, video, data and gaming, according to the article.

Spirent Communications is a telecommunication testing company providing testing and assurance services for networks, devices, and security. Headquartered in West Sussex, UK, the company provides test and assurance solutions for a range of networks and technologies including 5G, cloud and SD-WAN.

3. Verizon Communications – 232 mentions

Verizon adding Amazon Web Services (AWS) Wavelength edge compute capabilities, Verizon 5G Performance Center developed for the Phoenix Suns basketball team, and Verizon modifying a Ford F650 to provide first-responders with mobile 5G access were some of the popular discussions on Verizon in Q3 2021.

Evan Kirstel, co-founder of marketing and advertising agency eViRa Health, shared an article on how Verizon is adding Amazon Web Services (AWS) Wavelength edge compute capabilities to its services in three US cities. The service is now available in a total of 13 cities with seven more planned to be added by the end of the year. The combination of Verizon’s 5G network and AWS Wavelength is expected to help in delivering low-latency services to various industries including manufacturing, automotive, gaming and healthcare.

Verizon Communications is a telecommunication company headquartered in New York City, US. The company provides network technologies including 4G LTE, 5G, fibre optics and Multi-access edge computing (MEC). It also provides services such as mobile plans, devices, and enterprise solutions.

4. Samsung Electronics – 178 mentions

Samsung launching 6G research centre at the University of Texas, Samsung and communications test solutions provider Anritsu collaborating to deliver 5G release 16, and smartphones with folding screens launched by Samsung were some of the trending Twitter discussions in Q3.

Marcell Vollmer, partner and director at management consulting agency Boston Consulting Group (BCG), shared an article on Samsung along with AT&T and Qualcomm launching a 6G research centre at the University of Texas in Austin, US. The research centre will focus on advanced sensing, machine learning (ML) technology and explore the use of the terahertz spectrum. Samsung is expected to use ML to realise the potential of future networks and devices and focus on the development of futuristic technologies such as holographic calls and immersive augmented and virtual reality.

Samsung Electronics is an electronics corporation headquartered in the Yeongtong District of Suwon, South Korea. The company provides electronics with cutting-edge technology, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, home appliances, and innovative semiconductor solutions.

5. Qualcomm – 125 mentions

Qualcomm launching Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G platform for aerial drones, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 being the fastest chipset in the US, and Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless bringing CD-quality sound over Bluetooth were some of the popular discussions around Qualcomm in Q3 2021.

Bob Carver, principal cybersecurity threat intelligence and analytics at Verizon, shared an article on the launch of Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G platform, which enables aerial drones to use 5G and AI technologies. The platform intends to encourage the growth of commercial, enterprise, and industrial drones by allowing businesses to capture and analyse data from drone cameras at the network’s perimeter. It is powered by Qualcomm’s QRB5165 chipset, which builds on the company’s latest internet of things (IoT) products.

Qualcomm is a provider of technologies and products such as semiconductors used in mobile devices, IoT devices, consumer electronic devices and wireless products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops products, software and services related to 3G/4G/5G and other technologies.