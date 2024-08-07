Japanese telecoms giant, the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), has announced that it is forming a new AI company, AI-CIX, to focus on AI and cross industry transformation.
In a bid to remain at the forefront of AI development, NTT will use AI-CIX to bolster its efforts to develop chained AI – meaning AI systems that can work across different industries.
The new company will seeks to optimise supply chains and act as a one-stop product delivery source, from consulting to product development.
The new company will launch on 26 August and will be led by president and CEO Ippei Shaka.
Shaka said: “By becoming a company that can carry out everything from research and development to service provision, we have created a new structure that can create new value with a sense of speed even in the midst of the rapid changes surrounding AI.
“One of the purposes of the establishment is to strengthen the deployment of chained AI. Until now, we have been considering a mechanism for linking digital twins in individual businesses but by utilising this idea of chained AI across various businesses and industries, we will accelerate the creation of inter-industry business.”
AI-CIX has already started collaborating with retail store management specialist Trial Holdings to develop a system that will optimise store operation efficiency, logistics and improve customer value.
NTT has previously unveiled its own LLM, Tsuzumi, which will be available through Microsoft Azure’s AI Studio platform from November 2024.
Before its official launch in November last year, the Tsuzumi model had already been implemented in the medical sector contributing to operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience.