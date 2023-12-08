Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings revealed a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel on Friday (8 December), marking the mobile gaming giant’s largest attempt yet to break into the console and Western market.
Tencent is known mostly for developing popular mobile games, which are usually much cheaper and quicker to make. However, the company has been looking to expand overseas as well as switch up its game plan for a changing domestic market.
Last Sentinel, the new title being developed by Tencent’s Lightspeed LA game studio, is the biggest shot by the company yet at making that change.
Lightspeed LA, based in the US, is the key studio Tencent is using to drive its expansion plans.
The studio, which brought in industry-heavyweight Steve Martin in 2020, has been developing the game for around four years.
Martin is a well-known figure in the gaming world and has worked on major titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. His arrival at Lightspeed LA further marked Tecent’s pursuit to produce games that sit alongside the greats.
In an interview at the Game Awards, where Last Sentinel was unveiled, Martin said: “We have a global gaming community that is screaming out that it wants something new.
“It wants new IPs [intellectual properties], it wants new characters. We get to provide that.”
Although Tencent still relies heavily on its mobile gaming revenue, the tech giant’s international investments have been paying off.
The company has a 30% stake in Lariun Studios, which created Baldur’s Gate 3, the Game of the Year award winner at this year’s Game Awards.
Tencent also has a 5% share in Remedy Entertainment, which released Alan Wake 2 to critical acclaim in November. The game also joined Baldur’s Gate 3 in winning a series of accolades at this year’s Game Awards.
Last Sentinel does not currently have a release date.
The gaming industry will be worth $470bn in less than a decade, more than double its 2021 valuation of $197bn, according to research company GlobalData.