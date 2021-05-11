Chinese tech giant Tencent has unveiled a new “3D Ecosystem Strategy” for its Cloud division. The new approach centres around three core “dimensions”: technology, open-source, and business partnerships.

“The 3D Ecosystem is Tencent’s long-term strategy,” said Ping Chen, vice-president for Tencent Cloud.

For the first of the three new priorities, technology, Chen announced that Tencent has teamed with Intel to create an extremely fast cloud disk solution, achieving an industry number-one in key areas such as latency and IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second).

According to Chen, the new cloud disk tech has achieved an industry breakthrough in latency. Testing so far indicates that Tencent Cloud’s ultra-fast cloud hard drive has a latency of only 40 microseconds. The company also said that its new cloud drive has a throughput performance of 250 MB/s, allowing customers to seamlessly copy data to the cloud without modifying the configuration.

In the open-source space, Tencent Cloud will deploy mainstream open-source solutions already widely used, such as Spark, Presto, Tensorflow, Hive, Flink and other big data analysis engines.

Chen wasn’t very specific about the third part of the new push, merely saying that the business “dimension” will see Tencent Cloud cooperating with partners domestically and abroad to “achieve joint business solutions for a win-win situation in business value.”

In recent years, Tencent has expanded its cloud services in Asia. In April, the tech giant launched its first data centre in Indonesia as part of its expansion plans in Southeast Asia. Previously, it had opened data centres in South Korea and Thailand, bringing its cloud coverage to 27 regions and 61 availability zones.

Tencent Cloud has also joined hands with numerous Chinese and international companies to expand its services. Chen mentioned a recent partnership with IBM which produced an integrated parallel storage solution for high-performance computing systems such as autonomous driving.

Tencent Cloud and Dingjia, a Chinese Venture Capital firm, created a hybrid cloud backup system for data backup and recovery solutions. Hybrid cloud solutions are designed to modernize on-premises data centres via access to public cloud services behind the firewall. Specific solutions aim to provide integrated access to private and public cloud environments while easing workload migrations between both environments.

GlobalData estimates that, in 2019, total global spending by enterprises on IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS amounted to $273.4bn. GlobalData analysts predict that worldwide spending by enterprises on cloud services will reach $284.4bn by the end of 2020, up by 4% year-on-year, and $429.4bn by the end of 2024.