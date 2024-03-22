A pioneering bill aimed at safeguarding the voices of artists and musicians against unauthorised AI use in the music industry has been passed in Tennessee.
Tennessee’s Governor, Bill Lee, announced the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act on Thursday (21 March).
The ELVIS Act addresses the threat posed by new AI technologies, which can generate unauthorised fake works using the voices of artists and musicians. It aims to protect the identity of Tennessee’s creators.
AI’s role in music and the arts has been widely discussed and this week (22 August) the US Supreme Court ruled that AI cannot receive authorship rights.
Artists remain concerned with the role AI may play in their futures and GenAI has been central to the recent writers’ strike in Hollywood.
Tennessee’s music industry is vital to the state’s economy, supporting more than 61,617 jobs and contributing $5.8bn to gross domestic product, according to a press statement released by the state government.
The ELVIS Act would be the first legislation in the US to protect against the unauthorised use of voice through AI.
The legislation garnered bipartisan support. Leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and House Majority Leader William Lamberth express the importance of protecting artists’ intellectual property in the face of advancing AI technology.
Various industry groups including the Recording Academy, Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and others have supported the legislation.
The ELVIS Act could set a standard for other states to follow in addressing the challenges posed by AI technology in the music industry.
It represents an essential step in regulating GenAI music creations and protecting artists’ rights.