Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Animals really do do the funniest things. There’ve been plenty of displays of the glory of nature in 2017. Nature-lovers have enjoyed the incredible Blue Planet II and the thought-provoking Wildlife Photographer of the Year winners.

But while there’s lots to think about when it comes to the sheer majesty of nature, what about the silly side of the animal kingdom? That’s where the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards come in. This charitable initiative encourages photographs to submit work that shows animals being funny, silly, or just very happy.

The awards are designed to raise funds and awareness for the Born Free charity which defends wild animal welfare around the world. Profits from the sales of prints and the books based around the Comedy Wildlife Photography winners are devoted to the charity.

So, without further ado, here are some of the hilarious photos which won this year.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017:

Overall winner:

“Help” by Tibor Kercz

Alex Walker’s Serian on the Land Winner:

“The Laughing Doormouse” by Andrea Zampatti

Kenya Airways in the Air Winner:

“Duck Speed” by John Threlfall

Padi Under the Sea Winner:

“Slap” by Troy Mayne

Highly commended:

“All Dressed And Ready For Church” by Carl Henry

“Animal Encounters” by Jean Jacques Alcalay

“Monkey Escape” by Katy Laveck-Foster

“Cheering-sea-otter” by Penny Palmer

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

“Hitching A Ride” by Daisy Gilardini

“Mudskippers Got Talent” by Daniel Trim

“Must Have Three-putted” by Douglas Croft

“Caught In The Act” by Bence Mate

“Eh What’s Up Doc?” by Olivier Colle

Finalists:

“WTF” by George Cathcart

“Kung Fu Training – Australian Style” by Andrey Giljov

“Laughing Seal — Oh, I just got it!” by Brian Valente

“Outsourcing Seatbelt Checks” by Graeme Guy

“Oooh matron — carry on up the jungle!” by Gill Merritt

Untitled by Chris Martin

“Three Tanors” by Roie Galitz

“Excuse me, where should I go?” by Aster Leung

Untitled by Linda Oliver

“Let Me Clear My Vision” by Arkaprava Ghosh

Untitled by Barb D’Arpino

Untitled by Eugene Kitsios

“Not To Worry” by Budkov Denis

“Looks like the diet worked!” by Paulette Struckman

“Say Cheese!” by Tanakit-Suwanyangyaun

Untitled by Hannele Kaihola

Untitled by Jasmine Vink

Untitled by John Sheridan

Untitled by Johnny Kaapa

Untitled by Josef Friedhuber

Untitled by Melissa Nolan

Untitled by Melissa Usrey

Untitled by Miguel Illana

Untitled by Monique Joris

Untitled by Nadav Begim

Untitled by Esa Ringbom