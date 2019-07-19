The Netherlands technology industry saw a rise of 12.7% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 62 deals worth $582.37m were announced in Q2 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 55 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 34 deals which accounted for 54.8% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 22 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 35.5% and 9.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in The Netherlands technology industry with total deals worth $531.47m, and private equity deals totalled $50.9m.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 91.5% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $532.62m, against the overall value of $582.37m recorded for the quarter. The top announced The Netherlands technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Sonera Holding’s $396.08m stake acquisition of Fintur Holdings.

In second place was the $75m acquisition of Smart Card Software by Visa and in third place was Equinix’s $33.92m asset transaction with .

The $15.13m acquisition of Sapienza Consulting Holding by TP Group and Holtzbrinck Ventures, Kreos Capital Group and Velocity Capital’s venture financing of BUX for $12.5m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.