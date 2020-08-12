The Netherlands technology industry saw a drop of 12.3% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 57 deals worth $2.21bn were announced in Q2 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 65 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 31 deals which accounted for 54.4% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 18 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 31.6% and 14.04% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in The Netherlands technology industry with total deals worth $2.09bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $94.13m and $25.34m, respectively.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 71.8% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.58bn, against the overall value of $2.21bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Wingtech Technology’s $896.07m acquisition of Nexperia

2) The $605.22m acquisition of Yandex.Market by Yandex

3) Brabant Development Agency, KPN Ventures, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Netherlands and PhotonDelta’s $39.37m venture financing of SMART Photonics

4) The $22.5m venture financing of Roamler by Achmea Innovation Fund, Endeit Capital and SmartFin Capital

5) Bregal Milestone’s private equity deal with Workstreampeople for $21.65m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

