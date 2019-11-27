The Netherlands technology industry saw a drop of 12.7% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 55 deals worth $204.01m were announced in Q3 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 63 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 23 deals which accounted for 41.8% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 17 deals, followed by private equity with 15 transactions, respectively accounting for 30.9% and 27.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in The Netherlands technology industry with total deals worth $120.15m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $56.12m and $27.73m, respectively.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 81% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $165.16m, against the overall value of $204.01m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GTT Communications’ $56.12m acquisition of KPN International

2) The $38.81m venture financing of WeTransfer by Highland Europe (UK) and HPE Growth Capital

3) Battery Ventures’ $33m venture financing of Mews Systems

4) The $22.18m private equity deal with Mansystems by Volpi Capital

5) Insight Partners’ venture financing of Harver for $15.05m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

