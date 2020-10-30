The Netherlands technology industry saw a drop of 9.4% in overall deal activity during Q3 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 58 deals worth $3.29bn were announced in Q3 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 64 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 36 deals which accounted for 62.1% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 14 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 24.1% and 13.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in The Netherlands technology industry with total deals worth $3.02bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $240.84m and $31.29m, respectively.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 99.4% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.27bn, against the overall value of $3.29bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Next Private’s $2.96bn acquisition of Altice Europe

2) The $229.5m private equity deal with Getronics by GSH Private Capital

3) Koch Media’s $59.34m acquisition of Vertigo Games Holding

4) The $11.34m private equity deal with Studytube by Verdane Capital

5) EQT Ventures Fund, heal.capital Management and Philips Health Technology Ventures’ venture financing of Siilo for $10.5m.

