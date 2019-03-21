The Netherlands technology industry saw a rise of 69.2% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 66 deals worth $2.3bn were announced in Q4 2018, compared to the last four-quarter average of 39 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 35 deals which accounted for 53.03% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 24 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 36.4% and 10.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the The Netherlands technology industry with total deals worth $1.43bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $754.2m and $109.92m, respectively.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 89.9% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $2.06bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced Netherlands technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Singapore Telecommunications, SoftBank Group International GK, Temasek Holdings (Private) and Warburg Pincus’ $1.25bn private equity deal with Airtel Africa.

In second place was the $315.76m acquisition of Iddink Groep by Sanoma and in third place was Metric Capital Partners’ $181.05m private equity deal with Onepoint.

The $171.31m acquisition of Independer.nl by De Persgroep and Wolters Kluwer’s acquisition of eVision Industry Software for $145m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in bidding stage.

