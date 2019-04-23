Total technology industry venture financing deals in March 2019 worth $1.65bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_2_2019_technology_United Kingdom_venture financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 354.3% over the previous month and a rise of 393% when compared with the last 12-month average of $335.58m.

The UK held a 17.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.61bn in March 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 46 deals during March 2019, marking a decrease of 11.5% over the previous month and a drop of 6.1% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 82.6% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $1.37bn, against the overall value of $1.65bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was Government of Rwanda, Grupo Salinas, Qualcomm Technologies and SoftBank Group’s $1.25bn venture financing of OneWeb.

In second place was the $42m venture financing of Chiaro Technology by Impact Ventures UK, IPGL Fund Investments and Octopus Ventures and in third place was Atomico (UK) Partners, Balderton Capital (UK), EQT Ventures Fund, IDInvest Partners and Sunstone Life Science Ventures’ $35m venture financing of Peakon.

The $20m venture financing of hibob by Arbor Ventures, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures and Presidio Ventures and Nationwide Building Society’s venture financing of 10X Future Technologies Holdings for $19.72m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.