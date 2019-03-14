Total technology industry M&A deals in February 2019 worth $43.11m were announced in the United Kingdom, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 90.4% over the previous month and a drop of 96.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.16bn.

The United Kingdom held a 0.4% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $11.91bn in February 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the United Kingdom recorded 27 deals during February 2019, marking a decrease of 38.6% over the previous month and a drop of 29% over the 12-month average.

The United Kingdom technology industry M&A deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $43.11m, against the overall value of $43.11m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was CalAmp’s $13m acquisition of Tracker Network.

In second place was the $10.4m acquisition of Certus IT by SysGroup and in third place was The Panoply’s $9.48m acquisition of GreenShoot Labs.

The $7.61m acquisition of Data Quality Management Group by GRC International Group and Sumo Group’s acquisition of Red Kite Games for $2.62m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

