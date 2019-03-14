Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2018 worth $1.46bn were announced in the United Kingdom, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 57.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 59.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.57bn.

The United Kingdom held a 1.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $92.05bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, the United Kingdom recorded 136 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 47.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 43.2% over the last four-quarter average.

The United Kingdom technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 43.2% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $629.3m, against the overall value of $1.46bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Apple’s $300m asset transaction with Dialog Semiconductor.

In second place was the $92m acquisition of Massive Interactive by Deltatre and in third place was Euromoney Institutional Investor’s $87.3m acquisition of Management Diagnostics and The Deal.

The $85m acquisition of Moore Stephens Consulting by Verisk Analytics and Upland Software’s acquisition of Rant & Rave for $65m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

