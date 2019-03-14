Total technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2018 worth $5.31bn were announced in the United Kingdom, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 64.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 161.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.03bn.

The United Kingdom held a 13.7% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $38.67bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, the United Kingdom recorded 52 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 36.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 52.9% over the last four-quarter average.

The United Kingdom technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 97.7% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $5.19bn, against the overall value of $5.31bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Evergreen Coast Capital and Siris Capital Group’s $4.4bn private equity deal with Travelport Worldwide.

In second place was the $480.93m private equity deal with SSE Enterprise Telecoms by Infracapital Partners and in third place was Lexington Partners L.P ‘s $127.25m private equity deal with PhotoBox Group.

The $100m private equity deal with Synamedia by Permira Holdings and Cube Infrastructure Fund II’s private equity deal with G.Network Communications for $77.77m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

