Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2018 worth $1.59bn were announced in the United Kingdom, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 105% over the previous quarter and a rise of 126.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $703.82m.

The United Kingdom held a 4.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $34.18bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, the United Kingdom recorded 179 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 58.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 35.6% over the last four-quarter average.

The United Kingdom technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 45.5% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $723.95m, against the overall value of $1.59bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Amadeus Capital Partners, Atomico Ventures, Bayerische Motoren Werke, C4 Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Draper Esprit, Foundation Capital, Merian Global Investors, Microsoft, Pitango Venture Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Samsung Group, Sequoia Capital and Sofina’s $200m venture financing of Graphcore.

In second place was the $150m venture financing of Selina by DD3 Capital Partners and in third place was Felix Capital Partners, Fertitta Capital and The Raine Group’s $145m venture financing of Moonbug.

The $120m venture financing of Waves Platform by Dolfin Financial (UK) and Accel, General Catalyst Partners, Goodwater Capital, Orange Digital Ventures, Passion Capital, Stripe and Thrive Capital’s venture financing of Monzo Bank for $108.95m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

