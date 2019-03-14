Total technology industry M&A deals in February 2019 worth $2.91bn were announced in the United States, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 93.3% over the previous month and a drop of 88.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $25.03bn.

The United States held a 24.4% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $11.91bn in February 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the United States recorded 167 deals during February 2019, marking a decrease of 2.9% over the previous month and a drop of 9.2% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry M&A deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 72.3% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $2.1bn, against the overall value of $2.91bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Carbonite’s $618.5m acquisition of Webroot.

In second place was the $560m acquisition of Demisto by Palo Alto Networks and in third place was Taobao (China) Software’s $436.8m acquisition of Bilibili.

The $301.42m acquisition of IDology by GB Group and Tyler Technologies’ acquisition of MicroPact for $185m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

