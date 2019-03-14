Total US technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2018 worth $22.44bn were announced, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 66.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 142.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $9.25bn.

The United States held a 58.02% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $38.67bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, the United States recorded 144 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 18.03% over the previous quarter and a rise of 23.1% over the last four-quarter average.

The United States technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 63.8% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $14.32bn, against the overall value of $22.44bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Evergreen Coast Capital and Veritas Capital’s $5.79bn private equity deal with athenahealth.

In second place was the $2.49bn private equity deal with ConvergeOne by CVC Capital Partners VII and in third place was Thoma Bravo’s $2.1bn private equity deal with Imperva.

The $2bn private equity deal with Rocket Software by Bain Capital Private Equity and Vista Equity Partners Management’s private equity deal with Apptio for $1.94bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

