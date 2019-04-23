The US technology industry saw a rise of 14.3% in overall deal activity during March 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_2_2019_technology_United States__ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 625 deals worth $20.48bn were announced in March 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 547 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 434 deals which accounted for 69.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 151 deals, followed by private equity with 40 transactions, respectively accounting for 24.2% and 6.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $13.9bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $4.39bn and $2.19bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 58.7% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $12.02bn, against the overall value of $20.48bn recorded for the month. The top announced US technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was NVIDIA’s $6.9bn acquisition of Mellanox Technologies.

In second place was the $1.75bn acquisition of Turnitin by Advance Publications and in third place was Willis Towers Watson’s $1.4bn acquisition of MG LLC.

The $1.3bn private equity deal with eFront by BlackRock and F5 Networks’ acquisition of Nginx for $670m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.