Worm burrowing makes our soil more fertile. Credit: Mama Belle and the kids via Shutterstock.

On April 15, 2024, the earthworm took first place in The Guardian’s ‘Invertebrate of the Year’ competition, with its unique qualities helping it to worm its way ahead of the chasing pack.

Until now, the attributes that allow the often overlooked earthworm to support all life on Earth have been solely unique to them. But in recent years, worm-inspired technology has started wriggling into many sectors, from construction to natural disaster responses to space exploration. Before too long, this species could act as a keystone of modern society.

Life on Earth relies heavily on the humble worm

The Guardian’s competition ran for two weeks, with writers and readers alike speaking up for their favourites. In the end, it went to a public vote. Pipping the glow-worm, the distinguished jumping spider, and the shrill carder bee (among others) to the post, the common earthworm took the crown. This might be surprising given its plain exterior, but when we consider all that the earthworm does for us, it becomes clear why it commanded 38% of the popular vote.

Earthworms’ durable yet flexible anatomy makes them masterful burrowers—a skill that humanity massively benefits from. Worm burrowing makes our soil more fertile for crops, less susceptible to flooding, and less likely to bake and crack in the heat of summer. Without the worm, we would be without food, without dry land, and of course without their entertainingly wiggly appearance.

Given the earthworm’s importance to our species’ continued survival, it is no surprise that tech has turned its eye in their direction. While progress remains slow, worm-inspired robots—or ‘wormbots’—are being developed for use in different sectors.

Wormbots could help us fly, survive earthquakes, and explore other planets

General Electric (GE) is developing a giant tunneling robot that takes inspiration from the earthworm’s flexible anatomy. Its fluidic artificial muscles allow the robot to propel itself through self-contained tunnels, mimicking earthworms’ peristaltic locomotion.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

One potential application of this biomimetic robot is installing underground utilities in a cheaper and less environmentally damaging way. GE has also developed the Sensiworm, a small wormbot designed to inspect the engines of jet planes. The Sensiworm’s flexible design allows it to wriggle into the engine’s nooks and crannies, and the attached sensors help it detect corrosion and faults.

There have also been suggestions that a flexible burrowing robot with cameras attached could be used in the aftermath of natural disasters to help direct rescue efforts. The robots would be able to locate buried survivors in places completely inaccessible to humans, while also not disturbing the ground and making things worse.

Finally—and most excitingly—wormbots could be vital to space exploration. The Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia in Genoa is developing a wormbot for investigating extraterrestrial terrain.

These biomimetic robots can burrow underground to escape harsh conditions on planets, investigate complex structures and new environments, and do all of this without causing damage to new worlds. Wormbots could be key to understanding the surface materials of different planets and furthering our knowledge of the solar system. All this from a creature with no legs and no eyes that spends most of its life underground? That’s our invertebrate of the year!