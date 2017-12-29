Whether you’ve had a cracker of a year or it’s been somewhat sub-par, 2017 is nearly through.

With the political, ecological, and economic problems we’ve seen splashed in the news these past 12 months, it can be hard to find things to be positive about.

But Verdict has looked at the worlds of television, art, sport, and theatre to make a short list of some of the things you can look forward to in 2018.

Sport

1) The Winter Olympics

Next year’s event will take place in the city of PyeongChang, South Korea for two weeks between the 9th and 25th of February. This will be the city’s second Olympic Games and its first time hosting the Winter Games.

Of particular interest next year is that it is the first time ever that an African nation will be represented at the Winter Games, with the women’s Nigerian bobsled team competing.

2) The FIFA World Cup

Next year’s football tournament is scheduled to take place in Russia between the 14 of June and the 15 of July.

Of the 12 venues proposed for the event, the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the Saint Petersburg Stadium (the two largest in Russia) will be used most, with seven matches being played at each.

Theatre

3) Frozen the musical comes to Broadway

One of the biggest films of 2013 (yes it really was released that long ago) is set to arrive on Broadway from February.

Disney Theatrical Productions started developing plans for the production since 2014, and the finished project was unveiled in August 2017 at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado.

Prepare to have the now infamous words to let it go ringing in your ears for the umpteeth time.

Art

4) Sixteenth International Architecture Biennale

Venice has been to home to the international event for the past thirty years, hosting the biennale between May 26th and November 25th in a number of venues including the public park Giardini and the ancient warehouse Arsenale.

The 2018 event has been given the title Freespace, with curators Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara releasing a series of statements on the choice such as;

“Freespace describes a generosity of spirit and a sense of humanity at the core of architecture’s agenda, focusing on the quality of space itself.”

5) The Royal Academy in London celebrates 250 years of its Summer Exhibition

Next year between June 12 and August 19 London’s Royal Academy of Art will be celebrating two and a half centuries of its show known for celebrating British talent.

To mark the occasion the Academy has planned a retrospective showcasing some beloved pieces from both recent and past exhibits.

6) The 33rd São Paulo Biennial

One of the most important events in the South American art world, the São Paulo Biennial will take place between September 7th and December 9th in 2018.

Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro has been announced as the curator of the next edition of the Bienal.

Pérez-Barreiro is the director and chief curator of the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros which has offices in New York and Caracas. Of the event, he said;

“It’s an honor to be invited to orchestrate an exhibition of the size and importance of the São Paulo Bienal. Its importance as a panorama of Latin American art is unparalleled; its historical relevance, beyond question”

According to its website the 33rd Biennial will focus on the ways artists “articulate and understand their creative communities”.

Seven artists have been chosen to each host a different exhibit, each from differing backgrounds, generations and mediums.

Television

7) A Handmaid’s Tale

Steel yourself for season two of the award winning show, due to be released in April 2018. Emmy winner Reed Morano has returned as director for the 13 episode series and Margaret Atwood, author of the original book, reportedly played a much larger role in its development.

The new season is set to see much more of characters Moira and Ofsteven, as well as addressing some of the unanswered questions viewers had at the close of the first season.

8) Westworld

Season two of the sci-fi western hybrid is due to come out next year.

There were some setbacks to the show’s production, with actor Zahn McClarnon’s off-set injury in November and the fires in California preventing filming.

However, the show has soldiered on and is set to be released in the Spring of 2018.