Thousands of Twitter users are reporting having trouble accessing the Elon Musk-owned site, leading to further calls for the billionaire’s resignation from disgruntled users.

According to Downdetector, over 4000 reports of Twitter being inaccessible were made in the space of 20 minutes at 5pm (6th March).

In addition to not being able to access the site, other users are claiming that it is currently impossible to post any media to their timelines.

“There is always something wrong with Twitter from last week #TwitterDown,” wrote one disgruntled user.

Another wrote: “So when are we replacing Elon with a different CEO?”

Twitter’s support account tweeted that the faults were caused by “unintended consequences” of recent changes made to the platform.

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” it tweeted.

“We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

The news comes after a tumultuous beginning to the Tesla CEO’s takeover of the platform. After laying off over half of Twitter’s workforce and reinstating a number of controversial accounts, anger has been brewing at Musk‘s decisions on the platform.

In February, the CEO claimed Twitter was “trending to breakeven”, despite the company starting off 2023 with reports it was down 40% year-on-year.

Musk described the lead up to 2023 as “extremely tough” and claimed he had saved “Twitter from bankruptcy.”

“Twitter still has challenges, but it is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it,” Musk tweeted at the time.

