GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 10 legal advisers in technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector by value and volume for H1 2021 in its report, ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total of 6,048 M&A deals were announced in the sector during H1 2021, while deal value for the sector increased by 131% from $302bn in H1 2020 to $698bn in H1 2021.

Top advisers by value and volume

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison (Paul Weiss) and Kirkland & Ellis were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector for H1 2021 by value and volume, respectively.

Paul Weiss advised on 49 deals worth $138.2bn, which was the highest value among all advisers tracked.

Kirkland & Ellis led in terms of volume. It advised on 182 deals valued at $111bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “While it scored highly for deal value, Paul Weiss lagged behind many of its peers in terms of deal volume and missed out on a slot on the top ten. Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins were the only firms among the top ten advisors by value to also appear in the list by volume.

“Kirkland & Ellis, apart from leading by volume, was among the few advisors that managed to surpass the $100bn mark, and resultantly also occupied the second position by value.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett took the third position, in terms of value, with 44 deals worth $104.5bn. It was followed by Sullivan & Cromwell, with 25 deals valued at $91.4bn, and Latham & Watkins, with 111 deals worth $88.7bn.

Latham & Watkins got the second position with regard to volume. It was followed by Willkie Farr & Gallagher with 86 deals worth $24bn, Fenwick & West with 80 deals worth $22.6bn and Jones Day with 69 deals worth $19bn.



GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.