GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector for 2022.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the TMT sector for 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised on $217.7bn worth of deals, while Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati advised on a total of 204 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Both Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati were clear winners by value and volume in 2022, respectively.

“While Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was the only adviser that managed to surpass $200bn total deal value mark, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati was also the only firm that managed to advise on more than 200 deals.”

According to the financial deals database of GlobalData, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz took second place in the value table with 181.9bn deals, followed by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with $163.2bn, Sullivan & Cromwell with $143.5bn, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati with $122.9bn.

In terms of volume, Kirkland & Ellis occupied the second position with 192 deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with 140 deals, Willkie Farr & Gallagher with 132 deals, and CMS with 109 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.