GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector for Q1 2023.

Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins have emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the TMT sector for Q1 2023 by both value and volume, respectively.

Kirkland & Ellis advised on $18.1bn worth of deals, while Latham & Watkins advised on a total of 27 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis outpaced its peers in terms of value by a significant margin during Q1 2023. Moreover, apart from leading by value, Kirkland & Ellis was also a strong contender for the top position in terms of volume. It was short of just one deal from occupying the top spot by volume.

“Meanwhile, Latham & Watkins occupied the ninth position by value in Q1 2023.”

According to the financial deals database of GlobalData, Kirkland & Ellis took the second place in the volume table with 26 deals, followed by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati with 24 deals, Jones Day with 22 deals, and CMS with 21 deals.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett secured the second position in the value table, by advising on $13.8bn worth of deals, followed by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld with $10bn, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz with $9.2bn, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with $8.3bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.