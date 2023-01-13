Hybrid cloud is one of the themes that will have a significant impact on cloud services companies. Credit: JLStock/Shutterstock.com

The future of the cloud services industry will be shaped by a range of disruptive themes, with hybrid cloud being one of the themes that will have a significant impact on cloud services companies.

Cloud Computing’s importance has grown significantly in recent years. It has enabled the use of shared IT infrastructure and services to create a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment. The cloud is now the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources, including hardware (e.g., compute, storage, and networking), software (e.g., database, analytics, and enterprise resource planning) and platforms and tools for application developers. Cloud-based IT resources can be delivered privately, for use by one or a specific group of enterprises, or publicly, where IT resources are accessed according to multi-tenancy principles. Hybrid cloud environments, which combine the use of both public and private cloud, are becoming increasingly popular among enterprises that aim to enjoy the benefits of both.

However, not all companies are equal when it comes to their capabilities and investments in the key themes that matter most to their industry. Understanding how companies are positioned and ranked in the most important themes can be a key leading indicator of their future earnings potential and relative competitive position.

According to GlobalData’s thematic research report, Cloud Computing, leading adopters include: VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Red Hat, Dell EMC, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM and Salesforce.

Insight from a top ranked company

VMware

As one of the largest providers of server virtualisation technology and a major provider of software-defined networking and storage, VMware commands a leading position in the market for on-premises data centre infrastructure, private cloud solutions and increasingly platforms services based on its upstream Kubernetes containerisation and microservices service mesh technologies. This also gives the company a strategic advantage as a provider of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions based on offerings such as VMware Cloud on AWS and Azure VMware Solutions. However, VMware is vulnerable to competition from vendors that offer hybrid cloud solutions specifically targeting customer preferences for non-VMware technology environments.

