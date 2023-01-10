Cybersecurity is one of the themes that will have a significant impact on technology companies. Credit: PopTika/Shutterstock.com

The future of the information technology (IT) infrastructure industry will be shaped by a range of disruptive themes, with cybersecurity being a significant theme that will have a meaningful impact throughout the industry.

Information technology (IT) infrastructures are made up of two core elements: hardware and software. Operating systems then connect between software applications and physical resources using networking components.

Cybersecurity is the body of technologies, processes, and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programmes, and electronic data from attack, damage, or unauthorised access. The pandemic has accelerated the digitalisation of business operations which means tech companies store more and more consumer data. Failure to protect this data can cause severe reputational damage and incur serious fines if a company has failed to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Additionally, inadequate IT infrastructures can easily fall victim to successful cyberattacks. Ransomware can force companies to halt production by crippling operational technology (OT) and IT infrastructures and disrupting supply chains. Therefore, it is more important than ever that companies invest in robust cybersecurity networks. According to GlobalData forecasts, the global cybersecurity industry will grow from $125.5bn in 2020 to $198bn in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

However, not all companies are equal when it comes to their capabilities and investments in the key themes that matter most to their industry. Understanding how companies are positioned and ranked in the most important themes can be a key leading indicator of their future earnings potential and relative competitive position.

According to GlobalData’s thematic research report Cybersecurity, leading adopters of cybersecurity infrastructures include: Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, CISCO and Juniper Networks.

Insights from top ranked companies

Microsoft

In 2021, Microsoft made four cybersecurity acquisitions. The July 2021 purchase of identity and access management (IAM) start-up CloudKnox Security followed earlier deals for threat intelligence start-up RiskIQ and IoT security startups CyberX and Refirm Labs. Security is now big business for Microsoft. Its security revenue surpassed $15bn in 2021, up nearly 45% year-on-year. In February 2022, it was linked with a possible bid for Mandiant. Google ultimately acquired Mandiant and can now be regarded as a direct competitor in cybersecurity. Despite the success of its security business, vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s products mean that its apps and systems remain high-value targets for hackers. Microsoft services under continual pressure include Active Directory, Exchange and Azure.

Cisco

In December 2021, Cisco chief executive, Chuck Robbins, told analysts that Cisco is looking for acquisitions in cybersecurity. In 2022, another key area of focus for Cisco is the future development of quantum-based networks, data centres, and internet technologies. Cisco’s chief strategy officer, Liz Centoni, has said that quantum networking could enable a new secure connection between digital devices, making them impenetrable to hacks.

Alphabet

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has dramatically increased its cybersecurity focus with the January 2022 purchase of Israeli start-up Siemplify for $500m and the $5.4bn acquisition of Mandiant two months later. Siemplify provides security orchestration, automation, and response (Soar) capabilities and will be integrated into Google Cloud’s security offerings to help companies better manage their threat response. Google’s acquisition of a SOAR tool is not surprising. It has been regarded as a missing piece of Google’s cloud-based security offering compared to what other security analytics platforms have had for several years. Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

