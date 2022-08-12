Top tweets: Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter – and more

Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict lists five of the top tweets on venture capitalists in Q2 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 910 venture capitalists’ experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on venture capitalists in Q2 2022: Top five

1. Ben Horowitz’s tweet on Andreessen Horowitz joining Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter

Ben Horowitz, co-founder and general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, shared a thread on the company joining automotive company Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk’s bid for social networking company Twitter and investing $400m investment. Horowitz tweeted that the investment was made because the company believed in electric vehicle (EV) and Twitter’s vision of connecting the world and Musk’s potential in fixing all of Twitter’s problems.

Horowitz believes that Twitter has a variety of issues, including bots, censorship, and abuse. In addition, being a company solely dependent on an advertising business model exacerbated all the other problems. However, experts believe that regulators in the US and other countries where Twitter is operational are still likely to block the purchase if they have enough doubts about data sharing and privacy issues, as well as abuse.

1/First some news, we are joining Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter and investing $400MM into the company. May 5, 2022

Username: Ben Horowitz

Twitter handle: @bhorowitz

Likes: 411,983

Retweets: 3,697

2. John Doerr’s tweet on gifting $1.1bn for Stanford’s new climate school

John Doerr, a venture capitalist, shared an article on collaborating with Stanford University to build its first new school in 70 years. The Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability will receive $1.1bn from John Doerr. The gift, which John Doerr is making with his wife Ann, is the largest ever funding to a university for establishing a new school, and the second largest gift to an academic institution, the article detailed. The gift makes the Doerrs as leading funders of climate change research and scholarship, and puts Stanford at the centre of all efforts to phase out fossil fuels.

John Doerr has invested about $11.3bn of his fortune in technology companies, such as Google, Slack, and Amazon, the article further noted. The school will be home to traditional academic departments dealing in areas, such as planetary science, energy technology, and food and water security. It will also feature a number of interdisciplinary institutes and a centre dedicated to building practical policy and technology solutions for the climate crisis.

1/ Ann and I are thrilled to announce our collaboration with @Stanford to create its first new school in 70 years – The Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. https://t.co/ftc2AiCrOR — John Doerr (@johndoerr) May 4, 2022

Username: John Doerr

Twitter handle: @johndoerr

Likes: 7,273

Retweets: 849

3. Chris Sacca’s tweet on raising a $350m fund to back carbon removal start-ups

Chris Sacca, an investor and entrepreneur, shared an article on Lowercarbon Capital, a venture capital firm raising a $350m fund to support companies that are focused at removing carbon dioxide. Among all the investors, is the financial services company Stripe which has invested in the fund with all its proceeds from their investment being recycled into purchasing more carbon removal, Sacca added.

Sacca further stated that this is the right time to start a carbon removal company. In addition, major buyers are lined up to buy carbon removal today. For example, Frontier, an advance market commitment led by Stripe, Alphabet, Shopify, Meta (previously Facebook), and McKinsey, announced about $1bn to purchase durable carbon removal. Further commitments are being expected from the likes of technology companies like Microsoft and from the aerospace company Airbus, the article noted.

However, this demand has not translated into a large market because carbon dioxide removal from the Earth’s atmosphere has been ignored for decades, Sacca stated. As a result, there is nothing to buy. Additionally, carbon dioxide is extremely dilute, making up only 0.04% of the air. Therefore, capturing carbon has typically been expensive, leading to customers averse to paying up, and investors not backing novel solutions, the article highlighted.

Feels like the perfect day to Tweet:



“Funding secured.” 😅



For real though, @lowercarbon now has a $350 million fund exclusively dedicated to backing carbon removal startups. https://t.co/O78Ao11Zai — Chris Sacca 🇺🇸 (@sacca) April 14, 2022

Username: Chris Sacca

Twitter handle: @sacca

Likes: 758

Retweets: 94

4. Haseeb Qureshi’s tweet on the launch of Dragonfly Fund III

Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner at the venture capital firm Dragonfly Capital, shared an article on the launch of Dragonfly Fund III, a $650m crypto venture fund, and the company’s largest fund ever. Qureshi stated that the funding will back the most disruptive founders, protocol builders, and hackers across their crypto lifecycle. With crypto going mainstream, Qureshi stated that the company has been an early supporter of projects, such as Avalanche, Near, Bybit, Matter Labs, Anchorage, Amber, Frax, Cosmos, Dune Analytics, MakerDAO, Compound, and 1inch.

With the next generation of start-up founders emigrating from web2, L1 wars are heating up, the race to build the metaverse is growing, crypto gaming is becoming inevitable, and financial infrastructure is instutionalising. As a result, the Fund III is equipped to support founders right from seed to Series B and beyond, Qureshi added.

Gm anons!



We're launching Dragonfly Fund III, a $650M crypto venture fund—our largest fund ever.



With this new fund, we'll be be backing founders all across their lifecycle in crypto.



Excited to be a small part of the next chapter of this industry.https://t.co/YuN5oz1v9v — Haseeb Qureshi (@hosseeb) April 27, 2022

Username: Haseeb Qureshi

Twitter handle: @hosseeb

Likes: 633

Retweets: 44

5. Andrew Chen’s tweet on A16z’s $600m GAMES FUND ONE

Andrew Chen, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (A16z), shared an article on the company’s latest $600m fund to build the future of the games industry, the GAMES FUND ONE. The fund was created on the belief that games will play a key role in how people interact, play, and work over the next century, the article detailed. The company stated that the fund will be invested in game studios, games x consumers, and infrastructure.

Games have transformed from being packaged entertainment to becoming online services in the past decade, the article further noted. The most successful ones such as Fortnite, League of Legends, and Minecraft, are player communities that hold loyal users and generate massive revenues. Additionally, the games infrastructure and technologies are expected to be building blocks of the metaverse, an opportunity that overshadows the existing $300bn games industry.

The GAMES FUND ONE has been in the making for nearly a decade. In the 2010s, a16z backed companies, such as the mobile game developer Zynga and the virtual reality (VR) headset maker Oculus. More recently, the company has invested across video gaming veterans like CCP, Epic Games, and Riot Games, the article highlighted.

Personal update:

Today, I'm excited to be part of a16z's newest fund – a project that's taken years of teamwork to put together



A16Z GAMES FUND ONE: A new $600M fund to build the future of games



… and we're dropping a hype vid.



… and blog:https://t.co/QNySmPRCoq



🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/O87XMuahFz — Andrew Chen 🎮 (@andrewchen) May 18, 2022

Username: Andrew Chen

Twitter handle: @andrewchen

Likes: 257

Retweets: 26