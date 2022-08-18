Top tweets: Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability – and more

Credit: Blackboard/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict lists five of the top tweets on cloud computing in Q2 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 767 cloud computing experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on cloud computing in Q2 2022: Top five

1. Satya Nadella’s tweet on Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of technology company Microsoft Corp, tweeted on sustainability being a major priority for societies and businesses today. As a result, the company announced the general availability of Cloud for Sustainability on 1 June 2022. This will allow organisations to reduce their environmental footprint through the power of technology, thereby accelerating their growth and progress in the sustainability journey, the article detailed. The Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability solutions will offer data management and intelligence for organisations to respond to changes with more quickness and confidence.

Organisations of all types, sizes, and sectors are trying to embrace net zero, which will be embedded in their value chains and business investments that will ultimately drive value and progress. The release of the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability will thereby help organisations to unify their data intelligence through automated data connections, build more enduring IT infrastructures through the use of Microsoft clous services, reduce environmental impact of operations with the help of digital tools and a growing partner ecosystem, and create more sustainable value chains with the help of digital technologies and a data-first approach, the article noted.

Sustainability is an existential priority for our society and for every business today. With our Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, we’ll help organizations reduce their environmental footprint through the power of technology. https://t.co/p2Vo3Mdark — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 17, 2022

Username: Satya Nadella

Twitter handle: @satyanadella

2. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on businesses adopting a multi-cloud strategy

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of the IT services and IT consulting firm Digital Business Innovation Srl, shared an article on the benefits of unified data management. More and more companies are moving to cloud storage, and having a multi-cloud strategy that manages multiple spaces at the same time implies having better insight, knowledge, and management of the data, the article highlighted. A multi-cloud strategy can also be crucial for building resilience of companies, as relying on one cloud provider can be dangerous as all of the data is stored in one place or provider. In such cases, companies can choose between the classic and interoperable multi-cloud strategy.

Some of the advantages of organisations increasingly choosing the interoperable multi-cloud strategy, where multiple cloud storage systems are integrated and managed simultaneously, includes security, enhanced business performance due to applications running seamlessly across the different clouds, and interoperability, the article detailed.

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

3. Mitchell Hashimoto’s tweet on Drift Detection for Terraform Cloud

Mitchell Hashimoto, founder of the software development company HashiCorp, shared an article on the company announcing Drift Detection for Terraform Cloud, now available for the public for HashiCorp Terraform Cloud Business. Drift Detection offers continuous checks against infrastructure state, and notifies operators about any changes, risks, costs, and downtime, the article noted. The new feature allows operators to get a complete visibility into their multi-cloud infrastructure state.

Drift Detection comes immediately after the launch of Terraform 1.2 and Terraform Run Tasks, which increase efficiency and lower risks associated with security, compliance, and operational consistency, the article further detailed. The new capabilities expand Terraform’s support for cloud infrastructure operations. Terraform, the open-source, infrastructure as code, software tool developed by HashiCorp enables businesses to automate their infrastructure and provide competences across all three phases that of adopting and creating a provisioning workflow, standardising the workflow, and functioning and enhancing at scale across private datacentres and multi-cloud settings.

Terraform Cloud now supports automatic drift detection in the business plan. Automatically detect and notify on infra drift, remediate through a dedicated drift tab. https://t.co/RMmh1l772T pic.twitter.com/DNcWpz2ChU — Mitchell Hashimoto (@mitchellh) June 21, 2022

Username: Mitchell Hashimoto

Twitter handle: @mitchellh

4. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on transforming grocery retail with cloud

Ronald van Loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects businesses and experts to audiences, shared a video on Alex Harvey, the chief of advanced technology at the technology company Ocado Technology, stating that the company is offering an end-to-end e-commerce grocery logistics platform for international retailers and all of their customers. According to Harvey, the grocery market is very challenging and the baskets are quite large, delivering over 50 chill, ambient, and frozen products. The margins are also razor thin, he added.

The company is therefore trying to provide a more superior proposition to customers, rather than giving the same proposition of brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, the company is looking at increasing the range, that is, offering a variety of over 50,000 different items that can be picked and packed from the company’s large and dense storage-retrieval systems, and also being able to offer the same scheme of a large range from very small sites with the kind of the onset of urgency and on-demand.

Harvey stated that the company is still able to do that with the advent of Orbit, the capability launched in Re:Imagined. Therefore, the cloud is fundamental in helping the company deliver a solution, where customers can walk into physical stores, pick and pay for their products and return to their homes in lesser the price they would have to pay, he added.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

5. Giuliano Liguori’s tweet on visualising a cloud architecture

Giuliano Liguori, CEO of the digital consulting firm Kenovy, shared an infographic on visualising a cloud architecture. The applications layer included cloud-specific and often tailored applications based on cloud infrastructure for users on thin clients such as web browsers. The platforms layer, on the other hand, is a development and deployment environment, which includes databases, load balancers, web servers, message queues and others. This framework also includes business tools for workflow, analytics, security, and directory, the infographic revealed.

Other layers of the cloud architecture included the images layer, virtual computing environments, hypervisors, servers, networking equipment, and data centres. The images layer included operating systems, which is a system that runs on top of cloud-based application programming interfaces (APIs), either provided by customers in an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) model or by communication services providers (CSPs) in the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models, to allow applications to run on cloud resources.

Username: Giuliano Liguori

Twitter handle: @ingliguori

