Top tweets: Global mobile traffic – and more Q2 2022

The most popular tweets on telecommunication in Q2 2022: Top five

1. Vala Afshar’s tweet on the global mobile traffic

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at the cloud-based software company Salesforce, shared an infographic on the global mobile traffic, and how a handful of apps and categories are dominating the internet bandwidth due to the increasing use of smartphones worldwide. Video streaming, social networking, and the web accounted for 49%, 19%, and 13% share of the total mobile traffic worldwide, while messaging, gaming, and marketplace accounted for 7%, and 4% each for the latter two, Afshar tweeted. The infographic further detailed that tech giants, such as Alphabet (YouTube, Google), and Meta (Instagram, WhatsApp) dominated the mobile bandwidth usage with apps leading in the four biggest categories.

In the video streaming category, the online video sharing and social media platform YouTube was the biggest consumer of mobile traffic, accounting for 20% of the total global downstream bandwidth, while Chinese technology company ByteDance’s TikTok accounted for 16% and Facebook Video and Instagram accounted for 15% and 12% of the global mobile traffic respectively, the infographic highlighted. In the social networking category, Meta (formerly Facebook) accounted for 51% of the global mobile traffic, while Google accounted for 41% of the share in the web category. In the messaging category, apps such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, and LINE, also consumed video streaming bandwidth.

2. Dr. Sally Eaves’s tweet on Spirent Communications’ latest 400G and 800G test platforms

Dr. Sally Eaves, senior policy advisor at the cybersecurity think tank Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, shared an article on telecommunication company Spirent Communications announcing the launch of its 400G and 800G test platforms to speed up the design and growth of new generation high-speed Ethernet solutions. It will accelerate the design and development of brand-new high-speed Ethernet solutions. The solutions allowed providers to determine that their 400G infrastructure can meet today’s growth needs, while preparing 800G for the future, the article detailed.

Spirent A1 400G Appliance offers the highest port density to test infrastructure and services reliant on high-speed Ethernet technologies, with traffic loads that mimic the real world. This gives providers and hyperscale data centres the confidence to support massive growth, control costs, and meet customer expectations, the article noted. Meanwhile, the industry is preparing for the shift to 800G to accommodate the growth of 4k and 8k video, the expansion of 5G, and other services that will drive the need for higher performance. Two of Spirent’s 800G solutions, Spirent B1 800G Appliance and B2 800G Appliance have been regarded as the most innovative products that will impact the optical community this year, the article highlighted.

3. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on 5G networks leading to complex network scenarios

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of the consulting firm Digital Business Innovation Srl, shared an article on 5G networks and new 5G applications giving rise to complex network scenarios. Experts therefore believe that intelligent RAN automation can create competitive advantages for communications service providers (CSPs), the article detailed. However, there are numerous models that can vary depending on the service provider’s role. The intelligent agents or augmented humans are a set of artificial intelligence (AI) models or algorithms in the real world. The algorithm maker or vendor offers a model that is firstly trained to the service provider, and then there is a re-training along with the real network data, the article further noted. This permits a continuous improvement of the models and their refunctioning to the evolving environment.

The article further highlighted that AI applications in networks have produced outstanding results. AI and deep reinforcement learning techniques use human psychology to understand from the environment or data lakes. Network data is then transferred in real time in streams, building a huge volume that needs to be stored and processed. However, it is extremely important to select the right data from the training field to ease data management and operations. Therefore, mechanisms need to be developed to bring out the right data for the right use cases from specific network elements.

5G networks are giving rise to complex network scenarios. That's why we need the help of intelligent agents. Several models can vary depending on the service provider's role.



Source @ericsson Link https://t.co/VR7NqLzvF4 via @antgrasso #5G #csp #telco pic.twitter.com/PCNshamK01 — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) June 23, 2022

4. Declan Ganley’s tweet on the need for Ireland to remove Huawei from its 5G networks

Declan Ganley, CEO of the telecommunications company Rivada Networks, tweeted on the need for the Huawei 5G kit in Ireland to be removed at the cost of the operators, as they compromised national security to make more money at the time. Ganley further shared an article on Canada set to announce the ban of Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei Technologies and ZTE from taking part in the country’s 5G wireless networks due to national security concerns. In addition, telecommunication companies who may already be using the company’s equipment would have to cease and remove it by June 2024, as per the federal government’s ruling.

The government also stated that it would ensure that the Canadian telecommunications industry would cease the purchase of any new 4G or 5G equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE by September 2022, and would also stop using any new or existing 5G equipment and services from the two Chinese companies by December 2027. The government is also looking at making amendments to the Telecommunications Act, which will support and bolster Canada’s telecommunication system against national security threats in the finance, telecommunications, energy, and transportation sectors, the article noted.

The #Huawei 5G kit in Ireland all needs to be ripped out, at the operators expense as they knew exactly what they were doing it when they did it. They compromised national security so they could make a few bucks. They didn’t give a crap. https://t.co/Bs1pub5FK2 — Declan Ganley 🇭🇰🇺🇦 (@declanganley) May 21, 2022

5. Franco Ronconi’s tweet on popular smartphones emitting radiations

Franco Ronconi, senior consultant at the consulting company Percinque Srl, tweeted on how much radiation is emitted by popular smartphones. The article detailed that the specific absorption rate (SAR) was used a parameter to measure phone radiation emission. The EU has fixed radiation limits for all cell phones at 2 watts per kilogram (W/kg), calculated over the ten grams of tissue that is absorbing the most signal. Therefore, any phone above this limit is considered as hazardous, the article noted.

Data collected from the German Federal Office of Radiation Protection found the Motorola Edge, developed by Motorola Mobility, a subsidiary of consumer electronics company Lenovo, to emit the highest radiation with a SAR value of 1.79 W/kg. The Axon 11 5G by ZTE came in second with 1.59 W/kg and OnePlus 6T at a close third with 1.55W/kg, the article detailed. The Sony Experia AX2 Plus, developed by Sony Mobile Communications, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation, occupied the fourth spot with a SAR of 1.41 W/kg and the Google Pixel 3 XL and 3A XL came in fifth with a SAR of 1.39 W/kg among the highest emitting smartphones today.

