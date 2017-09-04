Toronto can barely go five minutes without playing host to a film festival, it seems.

Last week we wrote about the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) which kicks off on 7 September. But TIFF isn’t the only film festival happening in Toronto this autumn.

The city will also be hosting a much darker film festival too.

Toronto After Dark film festival is designed to highlight the best of horror, sci-fi, and cult cinema. Both feature-length and short films will be available to view at the festival from a range of film-makers from right across the globe.

On its official website the festival purports to have had over 900 films submitted for consideration to be featured at the festival. The full line-up, they promise, will be revealed by the end of September.

If you’re a fan of horror and sci-fi there are definitely worse film festivals to attend.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the key details you should be aware of before you book your tickets to go to Toronto After Dark.

Toronto After Dark: everything you need to know

When? – 12-20th October (just in time for Halloween!)

Where? – Toronto After Dark’s films are all screened at Scotiabank Theatre, the biggest cinema in Toronto. The full address is 259 Richmond St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3M6, Canada

Can I buy tickets? – Not quite. Single tickets will go on sale in early October, the same time as the entire festival schedule is released. However, if you just know that you’re going to enjoy everything there is to watch, you can buy an all access pass right now, be warned though, at the time of writing 50% of these passes have sold out.

How much do tickets cost? – Single tickets to each screening cost $13.50. However, an all access pass costs $159 and entitles you to attend all 50 screenings. That works out at just under $8 per screening, so you could save yourself a tonne of money if you plan to attend all or most of the screenings.

What’s going to be showing? – That information hasn’t been released yet. A full schedule will be launched in early October. The first ten films being shown will be revealed in mid-September. Until then, all we know is that the festival will be a haven for fans of horror, sci-fi, and cult films.

Are there any activities aside from watching films? – Yes, there are! The film festival states that there’s plenty of social events to accompany the films including ‘lively Q&A sessions with visiting filmmaker guests, the popular Zombie Themed Night, and Pub After Dark, the festival’s nightly after-screening social event where fans get to mingle with filmmakers and other guests.’ Sounds fun!

There’s still a lot of details yet to be revealed, but it definitely sounds like there’s going to be plenty to enjoy at Toronto After Dark!