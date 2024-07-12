German software company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, along with its main shareholder, is considering a potential sale following initial takeover interest, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.
SNP, with billionaire Wolfgang Marguerre, who holds a nearly 64% stake, is collaborating with Parkview Partners to explore interest from prospective buyers.
The company’s shares have surged by 49% in the past year, reaching a market valuation of approximately €371m ($403m).
SNP’s performance and positive outlook have driven its market value up, making it an attractive target for acquisition.
Tech-focused private equity companies and IT services companies are among the potential suitors, the sources said.
The sources suggested that 83-year-old Marguerre is seeking a new owner to support SNP’s continued growth and a premium over the current share price is unlikely.
The sale discussions are in preliminary stages, with due diligence by interested parties yet to commence.
SNP, a specialist in software for restructuring and migrating IT systems, partners with SAP and has collaborations with IBM and Accenture.
The company boasts a global customer base, including DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies, and employs more than 1,400 people across 15 countries.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, SNP reported revenues of €203.4m for the fiscal year 2023.
Marguerre, who is also the co-founder and chairman of Octapharma, first invested in SNP in September 2020 and became its largest shareholder following the unexpected passing of SNP’s founder, Andreas Schneider-Neureither, in November 2020.