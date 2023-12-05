TrueCar saw the highest growth of 99% in patent filings and 49% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 99% and grants by 49%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of TrueCar‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

TrueCar has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 3 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 100% filings and 100% grants. The United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where TrueCar is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, TrueCar has 100% of its grants in United States(US), % in , and % in .

Toyota Motor could be the strongest competitor for TrueCar

In terms of grant share, TrueCar stands in tenth position among its competitors. Toyota Motor and State Grid Corporation of China secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to data analytics and digitalization lead TrueCar's portfolio

TrueCar has the highest number of patents in data analytics followed by, digitalization and ecommerce. For data analytics, nearly 33% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Retail related patents lead TrueCar portfolio followed by e-commerce, and data & analytics services

TrueCar has highest number of patents in retail followed by e-commerce, data & analytics services, motor and it services. For retail, nearly 29% of patents were filed and 33% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of TrueCar's filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed