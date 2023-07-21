Credit: Shutterstock / Stokkete / Tada Images / Rokas Tenys

Each week, Verdict’s journalists select top tweets that summarise the social media buzz in our sector, underpinned by GlobalData’s analytics. These social media signals help us understand brand sentiments and the themes driving conversations on social platforms. This new, thematic coverage is driven by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

This week’s tweets range from Elon Musk announcing the launch of Starlink in Kenya to DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman calling for the ban of AI in elections.

Starlink for sale in Kenya!



Note, buying a Starlink with global roaming allows you to travel almost anywhere. https://t.co/Gg8krpPpwY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2023

Elon Musk’s low-orbit satellite comany Starlink has teamed up with a Kenyan internet company, Karibu Connect, to bring internet services to the rural parts of the country.

The leading satellite service now totals a global customer base of over 1.5 million.

Starlink says it wants to eradicate the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

“The deployment of Starlink’s groundbreaking technology will revolutionize how rural Kenya engages with the global community, fostering societal progress and driving economic growth,” Karibu Connect’s CEO John Thuo said.

Elections are the bedrock of democratic societies. In an era of spiraling technical capabilities, they need urgent protection.



We should legally ban use of AIs and chatbots in any kind of electioneering.



Deep fakes are getting seriously good. Soon they'll be able to persuade… — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleymn) July 18, 2023

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of AI firm DeepMind, spoke out this week against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in elections.

“Quite honestly, anyone who cares about the stability and integrity of our democracies should be able to see: these systems must not be allowed to participate in elections. It really is that simple,” Suleyman wrote.

The AI inventor’s stark warning comes as watchdogs across the globe scramble to put regulations in place to guard against the emerging tech.

The UK elections watchdog recently called for British laws to be modernised in order to guard against “deepfakes” tampering with the democratic process.

custom instructions is just one small step towards more personalized AI, but a surprisingly fun/useful one. available for plus users now, and all users soon:https://t.co/kwHX80Zc6u — Sam Altman (@sama) July 20, 2023

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman shared new features for his smash-hit generative AI chatbot ChatGPT this week.

ChatGPT will now remember specific personalised instructions for its ‘Plus’ subscriber users – with all users gaining access soon, according to Altman.

The personalised instructions can include things like “provide all answers under 500 words” and “keep the tone casual”.