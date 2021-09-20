Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on disruptive tech in August 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

The most popular tweets on disruptive tech in August 2021: Top five

1. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on robotic tiles

Ronald van Loon, principal and CEO of the Intelligent Network, an influencer network that connects businesses and experts with new audiences, shared a video on robotic floor tiles that can provide an immersive virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (VR) experience. The tiles can automatically position themselves beneath a person’s feet by anticipating their steps and creating the illusion of walking.

Developed by researchers at the University of Tsubuka in Japan, the tiles constantly shift their position to create an infinite walking surface and provide a seamless VR experience.

2. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on the disruptive use cases of artificial intelligence (AI)

Antonio Grasso, the founder, and CEO of Digital Business Innovation, a business consulting firm, shared an infographic on the four different types of AI use cases including disruptive, conventional, selective, and niche. Grasso noted that enterprises mostly use AI for conventional, selective, and niche cases and should explore disruptive use cases of AI in order to generate long-term business value.

The infographic detailed how disruptive use cases of AI are those that currently have low adoption rates but have the potential to grow and impact multiple domains. Enterprises should develop and scale up such use cases, according to the infographic.

We continue to use AI for conventional, selective, or niche use cases. Instead, we should think of more disruptive use cases to create long-term business value.#Infographic by @LindaGrass0 @antgrasso #AI #BusinessValue pic.twitter.com/XywGvqJcV9 — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) August 9, 2021

3. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on robotic bricklayer SAM

Evan Kirstel, co-founder of eVira Health, a social media partner for clients in the healthcare sector, shared a video on a robotic brick-laying machine named semi-automated mason or SAM developed by Construction Robotics, a developer of robotic products for the construction sector. SAM works by picking up bricks, adding mortar, and arranging them in order.

SAM can lay between 800 and 1,200 bricks a day compared to between 300 and 500 bricks that humans can lay. The robot, however, requires human intervention to complete the job. The human companion cleans up the excess mortar once SAM has completed the brick laying. The robot costs roughly $50,000 and can reduce human labour in the construction industry, the video detailed.

4. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on Zooids robots

Harold Sinnott, a tech influencer and digital consultant, shared a video on tiny Zooids robots that can perform multiple functions and also serve as a computer interface. The robots were developed by the Association for Computer Machinery Special Interest Group on Computer-Human Interaction (ACM SIGCHI).

The robots work in groups and perform functions such as grabbing things and can also form co-ordinated assemblies. They respond to gestures and movements and are very similar to a touchscreen or a computer mouse.

5. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on China using AI to power its industrial revolution

Spiros Margaris, founder of Margaris Ventures, a venture capital firm, shared an article on the adoption of AI by China to boost its manufacturing output, which stood at $3.85 trillion in 2020. China is deploying automation and AI as the country faces rising labour costs and declining working population. AI can help in reducing operational costs, improve productivity and efficiency, and facilitate revenue growth, the article detailed.

China currently leads in AI patent applications after having overtaken the US in 2014. Several companies in the country are deploying AI in various sectors. Life science automation company MegaRobo, for example, is developing AI-powered robots that can perform precise laboratory work in pharmaceutical companies and research centres.

