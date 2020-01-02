GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the fintech industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Verdict Twitter round-up lists ten of the most popular tweets on fintech in November 2019, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Most popular tweets in fintech in November 2019: Top ten

1. Roger Ver’s tweet on person-to-person bitcoin cash

Roger Ver, Executive Chairman at Bitcoin.com, a bitcoin wallet provider and seller, shared a video of how bitcoin cash can be used with smart cards. The video was recorded at the Bitcoin Cash London meet-up (London Bitcoin Meetup) held in November 2019.

The video demonstrates how bitcoin cash can be placed onto smart card and used to perform transactions. Users can tap the smart card on an app on their phone, after which the transaction is approved and broadcast to a bitcoin cash peer-to-peer network. The transaction is then detected by the receiver, who then receives the payment.

p2p electronic cash fans love building on #BitcoinCash because #bitcoin stopped functioning as cash in 2017. pic.twitter.com/PMAhTJTI4H — Roger Ver (@rogerkver) November 27, 2019

Username: Roger Ver

Twitter handle: @rogerkver

Retweets: 99

Likes: 451

2. Matt Harris’s tweet on the future of fintech

Matt Harris, a venture capitalist and partner at Bain Capital Ventures, tweeted an article he wrote on the future of fintech. The two-part article describes how investments in fintech have grown considerably over the years. Fintech currently represents 14% of venture capital investments and is expected to grow its share in the future, Matt opines.

Fintech has emerged as the fourth layer in the technology stack after internet, cloud and mobile. The technology is expected to be much bigger than the other three combined once the full potential of embedded financial services such as integrated payments, insurance, and lending is utilised, Matt noted.

1/ There was the internet…then the cloud…then mobile. Now #fintech is going to be the next major platform as financial functionality becomes a native component of the tech and business stack. https://t.co/6uUwl4V6dW — Matt Harris (@mattcharris) November 19, 2019

Username: Matt Harris

Twitter handle: @mattcharris

Retweets: 89

Likes: 324

3. Brian Armstrong’s tweet on crypto start-ups

Brian Armstrong, CEO and co-founder of Coinbase, a digital currency exchange, drew an analogy to dot com start-ups and crypto start-ups in his tweet. He referenced a venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz’s invitation for applications for a part-time seven-week educational programme aimed at enabling technologists to explore the crypto space.

Brian noted that a number of people created dot com start-ups when the internet was launched and eventually all start-ups had an internet component. Similarly, with the rise in crypto start-ups, Brian believes majority of start-ups to eventually feature a crypto component.

Excited to see this from @a16z! When the internet first launched, people started creating "dot com" startups and eventually almost every startup had an internet component. We're now seeing the rise of "crypto startups". Eventually most startups will have a crypto component. https://t.co/uYHx0vyCP4 — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) November 8, 2019

Username: Brian Armstrong

Twitter handle: @brian_armstrong

Retweets: 79

Likes: 372

4. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on venture capital funding for artificial intelligence and fintech start-ups

Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist and founder of Margaris Ventures, shared an interview of him, where he talks about the current state of venture capital funding for artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech start-ups. He shared the criteria that he uses to choose whether to invest or not in an AI or fintech start-up such as an experienced team and the potential of the solution offered by the start-up.

Spiros also noted that the fintech industry is still in the early stages of development and there is more to come in this space.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Retweets: 116

Likes: 143

5. Yoni Assia’s tweet on the acquisition of Delta app

Yoni Assia, the founder and CEO of eToro, a multi-asset brokerage company, shared news about the acquisition of Delta, a crypto portfolio tracker app, by the company. The acquisition fits into eToro’s strategy of venturing into crypto asset trading in the US.

The Delta app provides tools such as portfolio tracking and pricing data to enable investors to make better investment decisions. It is estimated to have been downloaded 1.5 million times.

Investment platform eToro acquires crypto portfolio tracker app Delta https://t.co/kva7UD2kLJ via @techcrunch Delta – Welcome to @eToro ! — Yoni Assia (@yoniassia) November 6, 2019

Username: Yoni Assia

Twitter handle: @yoniassia

Retweets: 27

Likes: 155

6. Kristo Kaarmann’s tweet on winning first place at the Singapore Fintech Festival’s Fintech Awards

Kristo Kaarmann, co-founder and CEO of TransferWise, an online money transfer service based in the UK, tweeted on winning first place at the Singapore Fintech Festival’s Fintech Awards under the global category. The award included a cash prize of S$150,000 ($110,072).

Kristo offered the prize money to the public and said that it will be utilised to return the hidden fees charged by banks as an exchange rate mark-up. The remaining amount left by the end of November would go towards financial education, he added.

We chose to put our money where our mouth is. Our borderless multi-currency account was selected as a winner at the Singapore fintech fest this week. It came with a S$150,000 prize. We appreciate the recognition and felt the prize $$$ should go for a public good. 1/3 — Kristo Käärmann (@kaarmann) November 14, 2019

Username: Kristo Kaarmann

Twitter handle: @kaarmann

Retweets: 38

Likes: 146

7. Ron Shevlin’s tweet on Uber’s fintech strategy

Ron Shevlin shared an article written by him about Uber’s new division named Uber Money, which includes features such as real-time access to earnings for drivers and couriers, debit account, cashback on fuel purchases, and a mobile wallet.

The new division is part of Uber’s broader fintech strategy and will provide services to underserviced drivers. Approximately 60% of drivers’ accounts go negative six times a month, which can be avoided with the new debit services. The service will also allow drivers to provide money transfer services to drivers sending money abroad. Further, it will enable the company to make lending decisions based on the income and cash flow of the drivers.

Username: Ron Shevlin

Twitter handle: @rshevlin

Retweets: 53

Likes: 102

8. Chris Gledhill’s tweet on digital banks opening branches

Chris Gledhill, a fintech advisor and writer, shared a tweet on how Amazon is opening physical stores and Netflix opened a theatre to showcase its films. Netflix reopened the 71-year old Paris Theatre in Manhattan to screen Netflix-original movies and hold special events and screenings.

He noted that digital banks might also open physical branches in the future.

Amazon opens a physical store

Netflix opens a theatre

Won’t be long before Digital Banks open branches! #fintech https://t.co/DvTyW3spfd — Chris Gledhill (@cgledhill) November 26, 2019

Username: Chris Gledhill

Twitter handle: @cgledhill

Retweets: 32

Likes: 72

9. Jim Marous’ tweet on top five digital banking transformation trends

Jim Marous, a financial industry strategist and author, shared an article written by him on the top five digital banking transformation trends expected to emerge in 2020. He notes that 2020 will be the year of collaborations and partnerships between traditional banking institutions, fintech firms, and even government units.

Enhanced data utilisation, entry of non-traditional players, new marketing technologies, and a plug-and-play business model were the other trends Jim identified, according to the article.

Username: Jim Marous

Twitter handle: @JimMarous

Retweets: 43

Likes: 59

10. Ron Shevlin’s tweet on Google checking account

Ron Shevlin tweeted an article about Google’s plans to launch a checking account service in partnership with Citigroup and Stanford Federal Credit Union. The service, named Cache, is expected to be an extension of the Google Pay digital payments system.

The new service will provide insights and budgeting tools as well as loyalty programmes. The brands of the financial institutions, who are expecting to establish relationships with younger, tech-savvy users through the service, will be at the forefront rather than Google.

Username: Ron Shevlin

Twitter handle: @rshevlin

Retweets: 42

